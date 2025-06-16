New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly extorting a man after luring him into a video call through a fake dating app profile and threatening to circulate an obscene screen recording of the call, an official said on Monday.

Shyam Singh (21) and Mangal Singh (31) were arrested after a Shahdara resident filed a complaint on the NCRP portal on June 12, claiming he was duped through a profile on the dating app.

The man alleged that he came in contact with a woman named Nandini on the app and soon started chatting with her over social media after exchanging phone numbers.

“She initiated an explicit video call in which the complainant's face was visible and recorded the session using a screen recorder. She then threatened to release the footage on social media unless he paid her money to delete it,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Deependra Kumar Singh said.

Fearing public embarrassment, the man transferred Rs 35,000 to a bank account shared by the woman. However, when further demands were made, he approached the cyber police station in Shahdara, the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, the police traced the bank account where the extorted amount was transferred, the Additional DCP said.

Subsequently, it was revealed to be the account opened online in the name of Mangal Singh but operated by Shyam Singh.

“Shyam confessed that he opened multiple bank accounts either in his name or by using others' credentials, offering them money in return. In this case, Mangal Singh was paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 6,000 online by Harjeet Singh alias Sonu, and Rs 4,000 in cash by Shyam — to let his documents be used to open the account,” the officer added.

Shyam used SIM cards and email IDs to control the bank account and OTPs, the police said.

The devices used in the operation were recovered during the raids.

It was also found that Shyam handed over an ATM card and an associated SIM card to another accomplice named Aamir, who is absconding.

“Further interrogation revealed that Shyam is the mastermind and previously lured others into opening accounts through online KYC processes. He specifically targeted a private bank for account creation, which was then used in various cybercrimes,” the police said.

