New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A 26-year-old female doctor allegedly died by suicide in the national capital's Rohini Sector 8 area on Sunday, said police officials.

According to the police, she was found hanging in her room. The officials stated that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The woman's family is currently being questioned in the case, the officials added.

"A female doctor aged 26 years committed suicide in Delhi's Rohini Sector 8 by hanging herself. The reason for the suicide is not clear. The woman's family is currently being questioned," said Delhi Police.

An investigation is underway to dig into the details of the case.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

