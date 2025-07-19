New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were involved in begging and other criminal activities in the national capital were apprehended from the Mukherjee Nagar area during the intervening night of July 14-15, police said.

Acting on credible intelligence that some Bangladeshi nationals were observed moving suspiciously in the Mukherjee Nagar area during late-night hours, the foreigner cell of North-West District, Delhi Police, promptly launched a covert operation.

Police said that after apprehending the suspects, a detailed verification process was carried out. Their documents were scrutinised, and to confirm their nationality, identity details were obtained via their mobile phones from Bangladesh.

Three IDs and three smartphones installed with the banned IMO app were recovered.

This process conclusively established that all three were Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India. During interrogation, it was further revealed that they were engaged in rag-picking and petty theft activities in various parts of the North-West District, police said.

Legal proceedings for their deportation are being initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had detained five Bangladeshi nationals, including three men and two women, who had been staying illegally in Delhi and had recently come to the Palam area of the national capital after working in a brick kiln in Haryana.

The team of the Operations Cell, South West District, apprehended the five Bangladeshi nationals. They have been identified as Akash (26), Chamili Khatun (26), Mohd. Nahim (27), Halima Begum (40), and Mohd. Usman (13).

Police said they received information on July 13 that some illegal Bangladeshi migrants are roaming in the Palam Village area.

Acting swiftly on the secret information, the police staff approached the suspected persons, asked for their identification documents, and conducted a thorough enquiry. The individuals failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India in 2017 by illegal means, police said. (ANI)

