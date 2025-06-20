New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched an attack against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after MCD councillor Dr Amit Nagpal wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, flagging waterlogging in the city.

Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MCD House, Ankush Narang, hit out at the BJP and Delhi CM by sharing a letter on X written by a BJP MCD councillor from Ward 57, Amit Nagpal.

Pointing to the contradictions within the BJP, Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, "The BJP councillor from CM Rekha Gupta's own Assembly constituency has exposed the failures of her government. Despite all the tall claims, Delhi witnessed widespread waterlogging, and the condition of her own area--Shalimar Bagh--was in terrible shape. Now, even her own councillor is saying that MCD is better than the Delhi Government's PWD department. The BJP government has proven to be a complete failure in just four months."

Sharing the BJP councillor's letter on X, MCD House LoP Ankush Narang said, "BJP's own councillor from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's constituency is troubled by the waterlogging situation, while Rekha Gupta says, 'Waterlogging toh hoga hi' (waterlogging is bound to happen). In just four months, they have pushed Delhi into a crisis."

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak took to X and said that the people's lives are in disarray in the CM's Assembly constituency.

"CM Rekha Gupta's failures are now being exposed by her own councillors. Shalimar Bagh is completely waterlogged, and people's lives are in disarray--and this is the condition of the CM's own Assembly constituency. The government that once made tall claims is now cornered by allegations from its own councillors. Councillors are clearly saying -- 'MCD is better than PWD.' In just four months, the BJP's 'four-engine government' has run out of steam. Zero work, and a mountain of lies in the name of PR," he wrote.

In his letter to the LG, BJP councillor Dr Amit Nagpal wrote that the severe waterlogging issue caused by rains in Delhi has become a major inconvenience for the public. He stated that the main reason behind this is the lack of coordination between MCD and the Delhi Government's PWD department, according to the press release.

As per the release, the BJP councillor further wrote that PWD often undertakes drain-related work or repair projects without proper knowledge of the existing layout, leading to poor planning and misuse of public funds. He added that the lack of coordination affects the quality of repair work and causes repeated waterlogging in residential areas and on roads. (ANI)

