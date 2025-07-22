New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperative Amit Shah will announce the National Cooperative Policy 2025 on July 24--a move that will prove to be a milestone in the cooperative movement of India for the next two decades, from 2025 to 2045.

Shah will make the announcement at an event organised at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in the National Capital.

Also Read | Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

As per the Ministry of Cooperation, the new cooperative policy 2025 aims to revive and modernise the cooperative sector as well as realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.

Earlier in 2002, India's first National Cooperative Policy was issued, which gave a basic framework for better management of the economic activities of cooperative institutions.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas of Thane on July 25-26, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

"In the last 20 years, many major changes have taken place in the society, country and the world due to globalisation and technological advancement. Keeping these changes in mind, it became necessary to formulate a new policy so that cooperative institutions can be made more active and useful in the current economic scenario and the role of the cooperative sector can be strengthened in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," said the Ministry.

The objective of the National Cooperative Policy is to make cooperative institutions inclusive, manage them professionally, prepare them for the future, and be able to create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, especially in rural India.

A 48-member national-level committee headed by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has prepared the new National Cooperative Policy. This committee included members from national/state cooperative federations, cooperative societies of all levels and sectors, representatives of the concerned central and state government ministries or departments, and academicians.

To ensure a participatory and inclusive approach, the committee held 17 meetings and four regional workshops in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Patna. A total of 648 valuable suggestions received from stakeholders were carefully evaluated and incorporated in the new cooperative policy.

Members of the drafting committee of the National Cooperative Policy, Chairmen and Managing Directors of all National Cooperative Unions, senior officials of the Ministry, senior officials of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), National Council of Cooperative Training (NCCT) and Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) will be present on the occasion when Amit Shah will announce the National Cooperative Policy 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)