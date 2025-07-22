Thane, July 22: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled water cut in several areas of the city. The water cut will take place on Friday, July 25, due to maintenance work by the STEM authority and urgent repair work of the water pipeline in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TMC confirmed the water cut news.

In a post, the civic body said, "*Instead of Tuesday, there will be no water in some parts of Thane on Friday." The water cut has been announced in view of maintenance work being undertaken by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM). TMC said that the STEM authority has announced that the shutdown for repairs, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, will now take place on Friday, July 25. Thane Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Water Chamber on Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road in Maharashtra, MIDC Launches Investigation.

Check List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut

The Thane Municipal Corporation further said that water supply in some areas of Thane will remain suspended from 9 AM on Friday, July 25, to 9 AM on Saturday, July 26. The civic body also said that they are planning their own water supply scheme and will gradually ensure that a one-time water supply is provided in Thane city. TMC further said that water supply will be affected in places such as Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Balkum, Bramhand, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Dongri Pada, Waghbil, etc, on Friday, July 25 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

On the other hand, areas such as Samatanagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Reti Bandar, Kalwa, and parts of Mumbra will face water cut from 9 PM on Friday, July 25 to 9:00 AM on Saturday, July 26. The civic body also said that during the water cut period, the Mahavitaran Company will carry out the work of replacing the meter at the impure water pumping station in Shahad and stopping the pipeline leakage at the impure water pumping station in Shahad. Thane: MSRTC Asked to Pay INR 44.15 Lakh to Family of Man Killed in Road Accident in 2019.

"For this, the water supply of the STEM authority will be shut off. Due to this shutdown, there is a possibility that water supply will be provided at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply is fully restored," TMC's post read. The civic body has urged citizens to store and use water appropriately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).