New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI):The stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, with candidates from the AAP, BJP, and Congress expressing confidence as security measures are heightened across the National Capital.

As the results loom, AAP's Manish Sisodia is hopeful of securing a third consecutive term.

"We are confident that the (AAP) government will be formed. We have to do a lot more work for Delhi and the education of children," AAP candidate from the Jangpura constituency told ANI.

BJP candidate from the Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam, visited the Jhandewalan Temple in the National Capital on Saturday morning to offer prayers, as the counting of votes is set to begin soon. Gautam is contesting against AAP's Vishesh Ravi and Congress' Rahul Dhanak.

"Delhi has made up its mind to form a double-engine government...The people should get all the facilities. The politics of corruption and lies was going on in Delhi. Today, Delhi will be free from such politics..," Gautam told ANI.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, also shared his thoughts ahead of the counting of votes.

When asked about the alliance, Dikshit said, "I have no idea about the alliance. It is the decision of the high command. Let the counting of the votes happen." Dikshit is facing AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Authorities have stepped up security at the counting centres across the National Capital Territory.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades. (ANI)

