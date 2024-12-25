New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress released its second list of 26 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Congress leader Farhan Suri has been fielded to take on AAP's Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura assembly constituency. The party has also named Dharampal Chandela from Rajouri Garden and Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantonment.

The first list of Congress candidates was released on December 21.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav raised questions about AAP convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'eligibility' to continue in office while alleging that the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader remain 'unfulfilled'.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I have a simple question for him- is he (Arvind Kejriwal) eligible (to become CM)? Has the court given him permission to sign the file?... All the promises he made have not been fulfilled... He can only make announcements, can he ever answer what he has implemented?"

Yadav's remarks come amid growing criticism of Kejriwal's leadership, with many questioning the effectiveness of his governance and the lack of progress on the promises made during his campaigns.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, came out of Tihar Jail in July, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The court, however, stated that Kejriwal can't visit the CM Office nor can he sign any official file.

Following this, in a surprising move, the AAP national convenor announced his resignation from the CM post and said he won't take the position, till the public gives him the "certificate of honesty" by making AAP victorious again in the assembly elections next year. Party leader and minister Atishi succeeded him as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

