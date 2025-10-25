New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive at Bhairav Ghat along the Yamuna riverbank, where he helped clean the area ahead of Chhath Puja.

During the drive, Sachdeva hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of neglecting cleanliness and only engaging in politics.

Sachdeva said, "The area had not been cleaned for the past five years, and the Aam Aadmi Party government had only engaged in politics. They only know how to make accusations."

He also claimed that the BJP government under Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had ensured proper cleaning of the ghats.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday inspected preparations at a ghat in Sonia Vihar ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 and said that a spectacular Chhath will be held in the National Capital this time.

Mishra told ANI, "There are 17 big ghats on the Yamuna, one of which is the Sonia Vihar ghat. Arrangements for ghats are in place from Palla to Kalindi Kunj... The Chief Minister herself is leading these arrangements. This time, a spectacular Chhath will be organised in Delhi...,"

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Monday, October 27, will be a government holiday for Chhath Pooja, her office said in a release.

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the holiday is being observed on Monday because the third day of this four-day festival is the most important.

"On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun God at riversides or ponds at sunset. Preparations begin early in the morning, with families busy performing various rituals. Considering this, the government has declared 27 October a public holiday," as per the release.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from October 25 to 28. (ANI)

