New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): All 14 units of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a dharna in the national capital in protest against Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu's multi-crore cash scam tomorrow.

The BJP will hold a demonstration against the Congress leader between 10 am and 5 am across the city to seek the statement of Congress leadership on the Rs 200 crore cash scam.

Notably, more than Rs 200 crore of unaccounted cash was recovered from an Odisha-based liquor distillery group which was linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that there is widespread resentment amongst the people after witnessing the cash scam of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Sachdeva said that the people of the country want the Gandhi family and Congress President to make a public statement on Dheeraj Sahu's cash scam.

Meanwhile, Condemning the recovery of unaccounted cash from the Congress leader, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that Congress party is equal to 'Ghotala ki Guarantee".

"Whatever has been unearthed so far during the raid in Odisha and the neighbouring state is shocking. We never knew that Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Sahu would be indulging in corruption with so many people involved and with a huge network to aid and assist him. It is unfortunate and reflects the culture of the Congress party", said BJP's Aparajita Sarangi.

Coming down heavily on the Congress amid the ongoing I-T raids, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan said that it was an old habit with Opposition leaders to brush off graft taint when caught.

"It is an old habit with our Opposition leaders to indulge in corruption and try to wash their hands off it when caught. The ongoing investigation would reveal who is involved and who's not. Whoever's found guilty should face action as per the law," LJP leader Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and more entities linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. (ANI)

