Jabalpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Thirty-six children and four teachers were evacuated safely on Sunday from a burning bus by some Army men in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in Suarkol area, some 7 kilometres from the district headquarters, Khamaria police station in charge Hardayal Singh told reporters.

"Some Army men in the vicinity ensured all 36 students and four teachers alighted safely from the burning bus. It was on its way to Dumna Nature Park for a school picnic," he said.

"The fire was caused by a short circuit. The children are from Ekikrut Madhyamik School in Benaki village under Patan police station limits," he added.

