New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders along with party MPs, MLAs and the party's farmers' wing on Sunday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding subsidy on agricultural equipment and fertilisers, an official statement said.

Delhi MP and Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi said she will take up farmers' issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a large number of farmers sitting on protest near the chief minister's residence here, Lekhi said it is "shameful" that "farmers are protesting to get the status of a farmer in Delhi".

The protest was held under the banner of Delhi BJP's Kisan Morcha.

"We will take up their cause before the Centre because there is need for a change in Delhi now. Had there been no MCD schools or dispensaries in every ward, the situation of Kejriwal's so called health or education model would have been worse," the statement quoted Lekhi as saying.

All three municipal corporations in Delhi are currently ruled by the BJP.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party will take this farmers' protest to every house in the villages of the national capital.

"Some of the farmers' land in Delhi is under dirty water for years and nothing has been done to clear that and make it of use again for them," Gupta said in the statement.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, over 11 crore farmers are now getting Kisan Samman Nidhi and several works are being done by the Centre in Delhi as well.

"Kejriwal tells lies in other states that in Delhi, the state government is buying farmers' produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), whereas the fact is farmers are neither getting their rights nor even the status of being a farmer," Gupta claimed in the statement.

MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that electricity is provided to farmers at commercial rate in Delhi.

