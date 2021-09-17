New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders organised a host of events, including performing special 'havan', launching a canteen to provide free food to the poor and taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra', to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday.

Seventy-one small girls cut an equal number of cakes at Chak Chilla in Yamuna Khadar area to celebrate PM Modi's 71st birthday, Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda and party leader Pawan Sharma also celebrated Modi's birthday at Tahirpur Leprosy Colony, hosting a cultural programme and serving food to the residents.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir announced the opening of the fourth 'Jan Rasoi' in his constituency Laxmi Nagar for providing free of cost meals to the needy.

"It is also the vision of the prime minister that our poor brothers and sisters should not sleep hungry in the country. It is my endeavour to make arrangements for at least one full meal for as many poor people as possible," Gautam said.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari performed a special 'havan' at Chintaharan temple in Chanakyapuri and prayed for a long and healthy life of PM Modi.

"Like millions of people in the country, I also prayed for the long and healthy life of our prime minister who works as the Pradhan Sewak and has emerged as a hope for the poor and needy," Tiwari said.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri distributed fruits at various hospitals in his constituency on Friday and also organised a health check-up camp at Tughlaqabad village in Mehrauli, as well as Chhatarpur.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the slum dwellers in the Badarpur area.

Hundreds of slum dwellers cut a cake and congratulated PM Modi on his birthday, said a statement from Bidhuri's office.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta also performed a 'havan' in his constituency and sought divine blessings for the prime minister. Fruits were also distributed in a slum of his constituency, Gupta's office said in a statement.

