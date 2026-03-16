New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Special NIA court at Patiala House remanded Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat in 15 days' judicial custody. They have been arrested in the Delhi blast case of November 2025.

They were produced before the court after expiry of five days of custodial remand.

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Special NIA Judge Pitambar Dutt remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar in 15 days Judicial custody after interrogation.

NIA had sought 15 days Judicial custody of both Accused.

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On March 11, NIA, while seeking extension of remand, had informed the court that the investigation could not be done due to a protest in favour of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 25, the Special NIA court remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar for 10 days of NIA custody. Thereafter, their remand was extended for five days on March 6. Thereafter, their custody was further extended.

NIA took their blood samples and other exhibits before the additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Siddhant Sihag on March 9.

The accused were brought to Delhi by the Jammu and Kashmir police on a production warrant. Their custody was handed over to the NIA. It is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. Zamir was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil. Both are associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested several accsued in this case, namely Dr. Shaheen Saeed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Nasir Bilal Malla, Yasir Ahmed Dar, Mufti Irfan Ahmed and Amir Rashid. These Accused persons are in judicial custody after their interrogation.

NIA is investigating the Delhi Blast Case. Recently, the NIA court has extended the period of investigation for 45 days. A deadly blast took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in a car. Accsued Umar Un Nabi died in the blast; he was allegedly driving the car in which the blast took place. (ANI)

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