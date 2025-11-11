New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic experts on Tuesday conducted an extensive investigation at the site of the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

The car blast claimed the lives of at least eight people, while several others were left injured.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC: Know Steps To Complete E-KYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana As November 18 Deadline Approaches.

Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

Also Read | Google Cloud, Google DeepMind Announce Collaboration With IIT Madras in Launching Indic Arena, Expand Local AI Capacity in India.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

In a latest development, Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. As soon as the suspect learned that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)