Mumbai, November 11: A few days ago, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government asked beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme (Ladki Bahin Yojana) to complete the mandatory e-KYC. The last date to complete the e-KYC is Tuesday, November 18. The news was also confirmed by Aditi Tatkare, the Minister for Women and Child Development in Maharashtra. In a post on X (formerly Twitter, Tatkare said that the e-KYC facility has been made available on the official website of Ladki Bahin.

"A humble request to all beloved sisters to complete the E-KYC process before November 18," she said. So, how to complete e-KYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana? In her post, Aditi Tatkare said that women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana can visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in to complete the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. Scroll below to know how to complete e-KYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Issues Clarification.

Aditi Tatkare Asks Women Beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Scheme to Complete e-KYC by November 18

Steps To Complete E-KYC for Ladki Bahin Yojana

Step 1: To complete the e-KYC, visit the official website of Ladki Bahin at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "e-KYC banner Step 3: Enter using your Aadhaar card number and the captcha code

Step 4: Now, give consent for Aadhaar authentication and click on send OTP

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on submit

Step 6: If your e-KYC is completed, you'll see a message saying "e-KYC has already been completed"

Step 7: If e-KYC is not complete, then the system will check if your Aadhaar is on the eligible list for the scheme

Step 8: Enter the Aadhaar number of your husband or father and fill in the captcha code

Step 9: Enter the OTP once you receive it and submit

Step 10: Now, choose your caste category and confirm the declarations displayed

Step 11: After confirming the details, check the consent box and click on submit.

After you have completed all the steps, a message reading "Success – Your e-KYC verification has been successfully completed" will appear on the screen. It must be noted that only one married and one unmarried woman per family can avail the benefit of the Ladki Bahin scheme. A flagship scheme of the state government, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched in July last year. The scheme aims to provide monthly assistance of INR 1,500 to women in the 21-65 age group, whose annual family income is less than INR 2.5 lakh. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government To Release October 2025 Instalment From Today, Confirms Aditi Tatkare.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Ladki Bahin Scheme will never be shut down, thereby dismissing rumours of its closure. He also credited the women beneficiaries of the scheme for the Mahayuti's electoral success. Shinde called the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojaana the most popular scheme. He further added that the scheme would "never close".

