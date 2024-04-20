New Delhi, April 20: Police found the bodies of two minors while their mother was lying in an unconscious state in a house in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Saturday, officials said. According to the police, they received a call around 2 PM on Saturday at Pandav Nagar police station regarding missing a person namely Shyam Ji, (42) a resident of the Shashi Garden area whose house had been locked since yesterday.

On information, police reached the spot and found house locked from outside. After opening the doors, it was found that two minor children (reportedly a 15-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl) were lying dead in one room and their mother unconscious, who has been rushed to the hospital. Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Person Allegedly Performs Obscene Act in Front of Woman Student at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Case Registered.

While ShyamJi probably the father of the dead children is found missing. Crime team and FSL teams have been called to the spot, and investigation and legal action are underway.

