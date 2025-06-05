New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi breathed easier between January to May as the AQI saw a significant improvement from last year, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

Sirsa said the data reveal that the average AQI during these five months stood at 214, an improvement from 231 recorded during the same period in 2024.

In addition, the average PM2.5 concentration for the period dropped to 95 micrograms per cubic metre, down from 111 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024, he added.

PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles with a 2.5 micrometre or smaller diameter, and are the greatest health risk. The acceptable annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi's air quality in May was the cleanest for the month in over a decade, Sirsa said.

The average AQI for May was in the 'moderate' category – an unusual achievement considering the historical trend of 'poor' air quality in previous years.

"Unlike previous governments that drafted policies but failed in execution, our government is delivering results on the ground. The steady decline in pollutant levels is proof that our comprehensive, multi-pronged approach is working," he said.

The minister's claims notwithstanding, Delhi recorded its wettest May since record-keeping began in 1901, with 186.4 mm of rain by the 25th of the month – a significant factor in scattering pollutants and keeping the dust settled.

