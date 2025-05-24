New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Following the major fire that broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area early Saturday, a blast caused a building to collapse, officials said.

The fire department said 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and no injuries have been reported. It added that the building collapsed due to some blasts.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said the fire was nearly controlled.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "...The building has collapsed and there are inflammable materials in the building... No one has been injured in the incident...The fire is almost under control..."

Also Read | Ryanair To Soon Offer 'Cheaper Standing Seats'? Here's Fact-Check of the Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media.

Earlier, in the late hours of Tuesday, a major fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area. According to officials, the fire charred one car parked near the school.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Firoz Khan said five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire, and no casualties were reported.

"We received a call at 8.55 pm. Five fire tenders reached the spot and we doused the fire. There was a fire at the school, an adjacent building, and a nearby car," he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)