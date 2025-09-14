New Delhi, September 14: A car fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover onto the railway tracks on Sunday, police said. Officials reached the spot and found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Metro Station. The car was quickly removed, and train services were not disrupted.

The driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad, sustained minor abrasions on his shoulder and face but did not require hospitalisation. Delhi Road Accident: Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover, Lands on Railway Tracks (Watch Video).

Car Falls From Mukarba Chowk Flyover Onto Railway Tracks in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: A bike and a car fell off a flyover onto the railway line below, near Mukarba Chowk. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. Police personnel are present at the spot. https://t.co/XHfSp9KLJf pic.twitter.com/3O4zxQ0S4m — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

VIDEO l Delhi: A car fell from a flyover and landed on the railway track near Mukarba Chowk, injuring the driver of the vehicle. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zSdWgilNNR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

Chaudhary told police that he was travelling from Peera Garhi to Ghaziabad when he lost control of his car on the flyover stretch over the railway lines. The vehicle hit the pavement, toppled over the railings, rolled down a grassy slope and landed upside down on the tracks. He is undergoing medical examination. No other injuries were reported. Accident in Delhi Caught on Camera: Speeding Car Rams 2 Pedestrians in Rohini, Victims Thrown Into Air As Driver Escapes (Watch Video).

Police also found a motorcycle abandoned near the tracks since Saturday. No complaint or accident has been linked to the bike so far, and efforts are on to trace its owner. Authorities clarified that the abandoned motorcycle and Sunday's car accident are unrelated.

