A horrifying accident was caught on CCTV in Delhi’s Rohini area this evening, where a speeding sedan rammed into two pedestrians from behind as they were crossing the road. The impact flung both victims several metres into the air. The disturbing footage shows the car briefly slowing down before accelerating and fleeing the scene, leaving the injured victims behind. One of them was seen attempting to get up as bystanders rushed to help and tried to pursue the fleeing vehicle. Both victims sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital; their current condition remains unknown. Delhi Police have launched a search based on the CCTV footage and have appealed to the public for help in identifying the vehicle and driver. The incident underscores the urgent need to curb rash driving in the capital. Gandhinagar Road Accident: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter, Kills Rider on Spot; Probe Underway As Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Delhi

देखिए दिल्ली सड़क पार कर रहे दो लोगों को कार ने उड़ाया,हवा में उड़कर कई फूट दूर गिरे रोहिणी हिट एंड रन मामले का सीसीटीवी सामने आया तेज़ रफ़्तार से आ रही कार ने दो लोगों को उड़ाया pic.twitter.com/JlcpzZK8QV — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) July 18, 2025

