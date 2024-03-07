New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday formed teams of senior officials to supervise and address the poor condition of civic facilities such as drains and roads in Kirari, Burari and Sangam Vihar that were flagged earlier by LG VK Saxena.

After Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pointed out shortcomings in civic amenities in Sangam Vihar, Burari and Kirari areas, secretaries of different departments have been put in charge of the areas to ensure compliance with directions within the prescribed time limit.

According to an order from the Office of the Chief Secretary in Delhi, "Hon'ble Lt Governor visited the Sangam Vihar area on March 4, 2024, wherein hardships faced by the people living therein were observed as lakhs of people in the Capital City are forced to live a hellish life, deprived of basic public facilities with no roads, no garbage disposal with heaps of garbage, no sewers, overflowing drains and streets filled with stinking sewer water, etc."

"Hon'ble Chief Minster vide Note No. 4069/CMCO dated March 5, 2024, has directed that all the shortcomings observed during the visit of Hon'ble Lt Governor are to be addressed within a week. Therefore, the following tenure of officers are hereby made in charge of the areas to ensure the compliance of directions within the prescribed time limit," read the order.

The order stated that Manish Kumar Kumar Gupta Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) was made in charge of the Kirari area, AK Singh Principal Secretary (Env & Forests) was made in charge of the Sangam Vihar area and SK Jain Special Secretary (Health &Family Welfare) was made in charge of the Burari area.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the chief secretary to take swift corrective measures a week after the shortcomings were pointed out by LG VK Saxena.

During a visit to Sangam Vihar on March 4 Saxena shared on X pictures showing the plight of locals due to poor condition of roads, lack of garbage disposal, non-existent sewage system and overflowing drains in bylanes, among others.

Kejriwal also asked the chief secretary to send a daily action-taken report to him till March 12.

"Hon'ble LG visited Sangam Vihar, Burari and Kirari areas in the last few days and found several shortcomings in the form of inadequate garbage cleaning, overflowing sewers, broken drains, overflowing drains, broken roads etc. Kindly read all the tweets of Hon'ble LG in this regard. If needed, please obtain a detailed report from the office of Hon'ble LG," Kejriwal's letter to the chief secretary said. (ANI)

