New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): In a relief to farmers hit by unseasonal rains in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for damaged crops.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Minister said, "Farmers' crops have been damaged by unseasonal rains. Farmers are sad, don't be sad. As always, the government is with you. I have issued orders that farmers who have lost their crops will be given compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare."

Kejriwal further said that all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) and District Magistrates (DM) are conducting surveys which will be completed within two weeks, following which, the farmers will get the compensation in their bank accounts within two months.

"A few days back, some farmers had come to meet me. Their crops were damaged due to unseasonal rain. I want to say that there is no need to be sad. In the last six-seven years, when the crops were ruined, we supported you. I want to say that this son of yours is with you. I can understand the pain of the farmers," he stated.

The chief minister further alleged that the compensation given at the rate of 50,000 per hectare is the highest in the country.

The unseasonal rains in the month of October have caused a lot of damage to the crops as the farmers suffered heavy losses in rural areas of Delhi.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) had attributed the unseasonal rains to the western disturbance. (ANI)

