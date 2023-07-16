New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Noting that many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot due the floods like situation in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the affected families.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM announced a series of measures to help flood-affected families in the city.

“Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away,” he said, announcing Rs 10,000 for each flood-affected families.

He further said special camps will be organized for those whose papers, like Aadhaar cards, etc. have been washed away.

"The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools," he added.

Several areas of the city were still under water even as the water level of River Yamuna, which was flowing over the danger mark after the release of water from neighbouring Haryana, dropped marginally.

Also, following the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, Indian Naval diving team on Saturday carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

Marooned locals residing on the banks of the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the river breached the danger mark, resulting in water spilling over and flooding several parts of the national capital.

There have been complaints of inadequate facilities at the relief camps, with people sheltered there claiming shortage of water, inadequate toilets, electricity and poor quality of food.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday.

Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10. (ANI)

