New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he is going for a 10-day Vipassana meditation session.

Vipassana is said to be one of India's oldest meditation practices.

"Today I am going for Vipassana meditation. I try and go for it once a year. I will be back on January 1. Hundreds of years ago, Lord Buddha taught this," CM Kejriwal said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Have you done Vipassana? If not, then definitely do it once. There is a lot of mental, physical and spiritual benefit. Good luck to all!" his tweet added.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections recently. Five of its MLAs from AAP were also elected in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)

