New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Expressing grief, Atishi said that the country has not just lost a renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered.

"With the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country has not just lost a world renowned economist, but a leader whose erudition and dignity will always be remembered. Deepest condolences to his family and loved one's. May God give them strength at this difficult time," Atishi posted on X.

According to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister Office, CM Atishi has cancelled all her official programs scheduled for Friday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also expressed pain over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

LG stated that Singh was a visionary leader and his life was a "journey of aspirational India."

In a social media post on X, LG wrote, "My deepest condolences on the passing away of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader who rose from amongst the common and humble people, his was a journey of aspirational India. My thoughts and prayers are there with him and his family in this hour of grief and insurmountable loss."

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

President Murmu said that former Manmohan Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and said he will be remembered for his service to the nation.

In a condolence message on X, Murmu said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us."

"I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. Born in Punjab in 1932, he served two terms as Prime Minister of India--from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after the Congress Party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

