Mumbai, December 27: Every day, the stock market experiences highs and lows, with several stocks taking the upper hand while others trade in the negative. Having said that, it's crucial to stay informed about stock market trends. Today, December 27, traders and investors will be looking to buy and sell stocks, focusing on several stocks, such as IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: Indusindbk), Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE: Jublfood), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE: Fluorochem).

Which Stocks Are in Focus Today, December 27

Other stocks that will be in focus today include Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: Gensol) and Aarti Pharmalabs Limited (NSE: Aarti Pharm). Of the five stocks listed above, IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: Indusindbk) and Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE: Jublfood) both ended their day in negative territory on Thursday, December 26. Stock Markets Close Flat Amid Lack of Global Triggers.

While IndusInd Bank Limited (NSE: Indusindbk) ended the day at INR 931.85, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE: Jublfood) was trading at INR 703.20. Both stocks saw a decline of INR 3.45 and INR 0.95. On the other hand, Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: Gensol) also ended its trading day in negative with the stock trading at INR 715 at the end of the trading hours. Notably, Gensol Engineering Limited (NSE: Gensol) saw a decline of 4.31 per cent on December 26.

Speaking about Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE: Fluorochem) and Aarti Pharmalabs Limited (NSE: Aarti Pharm), both stocks ended their trading day in positive on Thursday. While Aarti Pharmalabs Limited (NSE: Aarti Pharm) saw a gain of INR 43.95, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE: Fluorochem) stock rose by INR 7.45. Both stocks saw a gain of 7.51 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. Despite Strong Volatility 35 Lakh New Investors Joined the Stock Market in November: NSE Report.

It must be noted that the stock market ended flat on Thursday, December 26, as selling was witnessed in the IT, FMCG, metal, media, and private bank sectors on Nifty. Of all stocks, Adani Ports was the top gainer as its shares surged over five per cent to INR 1,243.90. On the other hand, Adani Green Energy closed at INR 1,067.80 and saw a gain of INR 36.75.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).