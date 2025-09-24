New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday directed police to provide, within 24 hours, a copy of the FIR to Rajesh Bhai Khimji, the main accused in the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attack case. However, the court has directed the accused not to circulate or share the content of the FIR.

Although the Delhi Police opposed the application seeking the supply of the FIR to the accused, terming it a sensitive case, the court passed the direction in the light of the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Gaurav Goyal directed the Delhi police to supply a copy of the FIR to the accused, Rajesh Bhai Khimji.

JMFC Goyal opined, " In view of the above discussion and law laid by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, this Court is of the opinion that the copy of FIR should be supplied to the applicant /accused."

Also Read | Piyush Goyal in US: Union Minister Attends Key Session on Energy Security in New York, Calls for Expansion of India-US Trade (See Pics and Video).

" In view thereof, the instant application is allowed and the IO concerned is directed to supply a copy of FIR within 24 hours against due acknowledgement. Application stands disposed off," JMFC Gaurav Goyal ordered.

However, the court directed the accused not to publish, circulate or disseminate the contents of the FIR in the public domain or to any third party without the permission of the court.

Advocate Pradeep Khatri appeared for Rajesh Khimji and argued that an FIR has been registered against Khimji in Police Station Civil Lines on August 20. It was further submitted that the copy of the FIR has not yet been supplied to the applicant/accused.

Delhi Police opposed the said application.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana, along with Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, appeared for the Delhi police and stated that the FIR is declared sensitive by order of DCP, North District. It was prayed that the present application, being premature, is not maintainable.

Earlier, on September 22, the court extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and his friend, Tehseen Syed, until October 6.

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. They have been arrested in the CM attack case.

Rajesh Khimji was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines on August 20.

Rajesh Khimji is originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the investigation, his friend Tehseen Syed was also arrested. Both were remanded to judicial custody after police interrogation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)