School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 September 2025: Reading news headlines in school assemblies holds great significance as it helps students stay updated with current affairs and develop awareness about the world around them. Daily assemblies provide a platform where students not only begin their day with discipline and unity but also gain valuable knowledge outside textbooks. By listening to national, international, sports, business, and entertainment news, students become more informed citizens and learn to connect classroom lessons with real-life events. Below, check out the important national and international news headlines to read during morning school assembly today, September 25.

National News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida from September 25 to September 29.

At least 12 people died in and around Kolkata due to record rainfall and flooding, prompting relief operations and transport disruptions.

The 4th edition of World Food India 2025 begins in New Delhi (September 25 to September 28) to promote food innovation and investment.

International News For School Assembly

During the 80th United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Week, world leaders met in New York to debate issues of peace, climate change, sustainable development, and human rights.

In China and Southeast Asia, super typhoon Ragasa caused heavy damage, forcing school and flight cancellations and raising alert levels in several regions.

In Europe, tensions grew as Russia was accused of violating Estonian airspace; the UK Foreign Secretary warned of potential confrontation in alliance airspace.

Sports News For School Assembly

India proposes to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games; the Indian delegation presented its bid to host in Ahmedabad to the evaluation committee.

Teen cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits six sixes in a Youth ODI vs Australia, breaking the record for most career sixes in youth ODIs.

India’s management says Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be rested during the Asia Cup despite workload, balancing the T20 tournament and upcoming Test series.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala announced a 'Family Universe' franchise that will include new sequels/prequels to Hera Pheri and Welcome.

Baywatch is getting a reboot, a new 12-episode TV version is in development for the 2026–2027 season, with a fresh cast.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Returned to the air after a brief suspension.

Business News For School Assembly

India reacts to the proposed USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee hike by the US, which could hit Indian tech firms and prompt rethinking of US operations.

Accenture proposes a new campus in Andhra Pradesh, India, planning to create around 12,000 jobs in Visakhapatnam.

HSBC upgrades India equities to 'Overweight,' projecting the Sensex could rally to 94,000 by the end of 2026.

News reading during school assemblies nurtures leadership qualities, as students take turns presenting and develop teamwork by coordinating the content. It makes them conscious of global issues, technological progress, and cultural diversity, shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

