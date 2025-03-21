New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued directives to all concerned officers and departments of the Delhi government regarding "respectful maintenance" of the national flag and statues of the national heroes in the national capital.

The directive emphasizes the importance of maintaining proper decorum and respect for our national flag and statues of the national heroes in accordance with established protocols and regulations, an official statement from the chief minister's office said.

The chief minister has mandated dignified handling and meticulous upkeep of the national flag and its surrounding areas at all installation points across Delhi, the statement added.

The chief minister said "our national flag and statues of the national heroes represent our glorious history, struggles and cultural heritage".

"Their respectful maintenance is not only our duty but also a source of inspiration and patriotism for future generations. It is our responsibility to honour the national flag and statues and contribute to their preservation," she added.

Gupta said the previous governments installed the national flag at many points in the city, but they did not pay attention to their maintenance.

The condition is pathetic at many places and similarly they did not pay attention to maintain the statues of our national heroes, she added.

The chief minister instructed "the concerned authorities to undertake thorough inspection and proper maintenance of the national flag and statues of the heroes installed at various locations throughout Delhi".

"The directive specifically addresses statues that have suffered damage or deterioration, requiring that they be repaired appropriately with due respect or replaced if required. An order has been issued to launch a special campaign to address this issue and a compliance report to be submitted within 30 days," she said.

The Delhi government's objective is to foster a deep sense of respect for the national flag and statues of the heroes, and to undertake all necessary measures to ensure their maintenance and upkeep, the statement added.

