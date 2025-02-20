New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After attending the evening Aarti on the banks of the Yamuna here on Thursday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the resolution of making the Yamuna clean will be the priority of the Delhi government.

Gupta was joined by newly inducted cabinet ministers and the Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva at the Vasudev Ghat and reiterated the party's promise of making Yamuna clean.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Today, during the aarti of Maa Yamuna, we recalled our resolution to clean the river. We will use the needed resources, and it will be our priority."

Speaking to the media Virendraa Sachdeva said, "We have made a promise regarding Yamuna... Maa Yamuna has blessed us. BJP's Delhi government will work to ensure that Yamuna is clean..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said, " Beginning is good, I feel good after doing Yamuna Aarti..."

Ealier today, along with CM Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt. Governor VK Saxena.

Notably, after BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 seats of 70 Delhi Assembly seats, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River was taken up and trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on February 16.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. BJP attacked AAP and accused it of failing to deliver on promises of cleaning the Yamuna.

Apart from this, the BJP has mentioned cleaning Yamuna as one of the top priorities in its manifesto. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also urged the newly elected Delhi government on Thursday to table the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report and clean the Yamuna River at the earliest. ANI)

