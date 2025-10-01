New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday performed Kanya Pujan on Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, at Government Girls Secondary School in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "In our country, we see an image of 'Maa' (Bhagwati) in our girls. We have been celebrating kanya pujan for years."

She further said, "I strongly believe that the future of our country and society rests in the hands of our daughters."

"I want all these girls to move ahead and the government will support them in their endeavours," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister also said that the national capital will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year with arrangements being made at banks on both sides of the Yamuna river.

"To ensure that the Chhath Puja festival is historic, this year, we will make a detailed plan and preparations for it. Arrangements for the Chhath Puja will be done at banks on both sides of the river," she said.

Gupta added, "Focus will be laid on cleanliness at the ghats. Delhi will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Durga Puja celebrations at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in the national capital on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

During his visit, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kali Bari temple and later visited the Durga Puja pandal set up at the Kali Mandir by the CR Park Durga Puja Cooperative Society. He paid obeisance to Maa Durga and also performed aarti at the pandal.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present with the Prime Minister.

Also known as Delhi's mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is famous for its Durga Puja festivities, with vibrant pandals, food stalls and cultural programmes attracting thousands of visitors from across the city. (ANI)

