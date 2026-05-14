India News | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Trims Convoy by 60%, Switches to EVs After PM Modi's Appeal

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a significant move reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel efficiency and responsible use of resources, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles.

The revised convoy structure now includes only four vehicles, two of which are electric vehicles (EVs), marking a notable shift towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility in official travel.

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The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

On Sunday, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

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To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered curbs on the official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. The step has been taken in alignment with the message of PM Modi.

She also urged residents of Delhi to adopt car pooling or to use public transport.

In a post on X on late Tuesday, Rekha Gupta said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement, in view of the current global situation. In internalising this important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I, along with all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments, will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport."

Rekha Gupta assured that the state government is committed to ensuring energy conservation and urged citizens to join in the national efforts. (ANI)

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