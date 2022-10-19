New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Delhi Congress has lashed out at the BJP-led central government alleging that the final report of the committee on MCD wards delimitation was a "mere formality" as it "did not incorporate" any of its suggestions.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said they will be approaching the Delhi High Court to "seek justice".

"The final report of the Delimitation committee was a mere formality as it did not incorporate any of the 168 corrections/suggestions/objections filed by the Delhi Congress. We will approach the Delhi High Court for justice and for upholding the democratic norms," Chaudhary said.

He further claimed that the three municipal corporations in Delhi were merged into one "to postpone the elections" in a bid to "favour the BJP".

"The three corporations were merged into one on flimsy grounds to favour the BJP. The final report did not adhere to the norms laid down for the delimitation of the wards, like restricting the population in each ward to 65,000 with a 10 per cent plus-minus variation and also divided the minority-dominated wards," he alleged.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for civic polls in the city.

The 800-page gazette notification by the MHA, dated October 17, stated that the number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250. Before the reunification of the three erstwhile municipal corporations, there were 272 civic wards in the city.

The delimitation committee on Monday submitted to the Centre the final report on redrawing of the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), official sources earlier said.

