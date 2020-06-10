India News | Delhi: Cop Commits Suicide in Police Station

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide inside a police station here on Wednesday, officials said.

Harendra was posted at Shahdara district's PCR unit since 2018, they said.

Also Read | DGFT Restricts Export of Diagnostic Kits, Laboratory Reagents And Diagnostic Apparatus: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

Around 7 am, Harendra went into duty officer's room of Krishna Nagar police station and picked up a pistol of an another ASI on the pretext of cleaning it, a senior police officer said.

However, he then went to barrack and shot himself in the chest, the officer said.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education.

Harendra was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The assistant sub-inspector used to live in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)