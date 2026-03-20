New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a key development regarding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack investigation, a Delhi court at Patiala House has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expedite the filing of a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Hussain Rana in the larger conspiracy case.

The court has recently asked the agency to make all efforts to complete the filing of the supplementary chargesheet by May 2026. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on April 24.

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During the proceedings, the NIA informed the court that it had already obtained the necessary voice samples of Rana, which are expected to play a crucial role in corroborating evidence gathered during the investigation.

The development comes amid an ongoing probe into the role of Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, who is accused of facilitating reconnaissance activities for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

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According to the NIA's case, Rana had set up a corporate front in Mumbai under the name of an immigration consultancy firm, which allegedly served as a cover to assist Headley in conducting surveillance of key locations targeted during the attacks.

Investigators have claimed that the office functioned without any genuine commercial activity and was instead used to enable reconnaissance missions in preparation for the coordinated terror strikes that killed over 170 people.

The agency has further alleged that Rana was part of a broader conspiracy dating back to around 2005, involving operatives based in Pakistan, to wage war against India and carry out large-scale terror attacks.

Rana was extradited from the United States to India in 2025 following the rejection of his legal challenge by U.S. courts. He was subsequently taken into custody by Indian authorities under a non-bailable warrant issued by the Special NIA Court.

Officials have indicated that his custodial interrogation has yielded significant leads, prompting further investigation and the need for a supplementary chargesheet. Requests for international assistance have also been sent to the United States to gather additional evidence.

Rana faces serious charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including conspiracy, waging war against the country, murder, and terror-related offences.

With the court now setting a timeline for completion of the supplementary chargesheet, the case is expected to see further developments in the coming weeks as the NIA continues to piece together the larger conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)