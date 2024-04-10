New Delhi, April 10: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking direction to increase the number of legal meetings with his lawyers from two to five times a week. Through the plea, Kejriwal stated that as he is facing multiple FIRs in various states, a lot of legal work takes place and hence the number of meetings should be increased.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Wednesday passed the order and decided to dismiss it. Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appearing for respondent authorities opposed the application stating that the applicant is seeking legal meetings five times in a week and is clearly against the Jail Manual. Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Challenging Delhi HC Order on His Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Case.

According to the manual, only one legal meeting is allowed in a week and in special circumstances two meetings may be allowed. This applicant is already getting two legal meetings. If someone chooses to run the government from jail you cannot be treated exceptionally, the lawyers said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the legality of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Excise Case and said the repeated non-compliance of summons for over a period of six months by Arvind Kejriwal was a contributing factor in his arrest. Arvind Kejriwal To Move Supreme Court Against Delhi High Court Order Dismissing His Plea Challenging His Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Scam.

Had the petitioner joined the investigation pursuant to the issuance of summons under Section 50 of PMLA, he could have given his version before the investigating agency against the material that it had collected, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in relation to the excise policy case. The trial court on April 1, sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, 2024. ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

