India News | Delhi Court Grants 12 Days Custody of Prabhdeep Singh in NDPS Case After Extradition from Azerbaijan

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Patiala House court on Wednesday granted 12 days' custody of Prabhdeep Singh alias Harry to Delhi police in an NDPS case linked with 338 Kg of drugs. He was extradited from Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

A red corner notice was issued thereafter he was detained in Ajarbaijan in July 2023.

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Special Judge (NDPS) Jitendra Prasad Singh granted custody after considering the application seeking 14 days' custody of Accused Prabhdeep Singh.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted 12 days' remand and directed the production of the Accused on May 25.

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While seeking remand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that a device is to be recovered at the instance of the accused, and he can also identify other Accused associates.

It was also stated that the drug network is in different states, and he has to be taken there to investigate the case. One of the Accused is still absconding. A charge sheet is already filed.

The remand application was opposed by the counsel for the accused, saying that this is a five-year-old case and everything has been done. There is no requirement for any custodial remand to recover the device. (ANI)

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