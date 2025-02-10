New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted regular bail to Rau's IAS CEO Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of RAU's IAS Study circle in Old Rajender Nagar in July 2024.

Earlier both the accused was granted interim bail by the trial court in September 23 2024.

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Abusive Language Row: NCW Seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's Help To Curb Obscene Content on OTT Platforms.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted bail on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs One lakh and two sureties in the like amount. Abhishek Gupta has been granted two weeks' time to deposit Rs 25 Lakh with Delhi Legal Service Authority.

Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Abhishek Gupta. She submitted the order of Delhi High court and said that financial condition of Rs. 2.5 crore has been set aside.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights Between Ahmedabad, Prayagraj February 15.

It further argued that investigation is completed and a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI. He is on interim bail since September 23, 2024.

On the other hand, the senior public prosecutor for CBI opposed the bail application saying that a message should be sent to the society in such cases.

Advocate Abhijit Anand counsel for Delvin Suresh also opposed the bail plea. He said that corruption was involved in this case.

He submitted that in this case further investigation is going on. He referred to the judgement of supreme court and argued that that bail should not the granted if the investigation is on in the economic offence and corruption is an economic offence.

He further submitted that Building was not meant for the education purpose. If was also submitted that FIR NOC was obtained through corrupt means.

The Delhi High Court has already granted regular bail to four co-owners of the building. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)