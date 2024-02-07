New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Sameer Wankhede seeking an FIR against an IPS officer for alleged harassment and atrocities punishable under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complaint claimed that the IPS officer, Gyaneshwar Singh, harassed Wankhede, an IRS officer who reportedly belonged to the scheduled caste community, during the enquiry conducted by him.

“In view of submissions and material on record, issue notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi to file the action taken report in respect of complaint dated July 18, 2023, made to Mumbai Police, Maharashtra, received in his office vide letter dated December 6, 2023 and referred in the emails dated December 22 and 26, 2023 of the complainant, for the next date,” Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said in an order passed on Tuesday.

The court directed the police to file the report by February 27, the next date of hearing.

Wankhede, also a former Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau, said that he had lodged a complaint for commission of offences punishable under the Act with Mumbai police on July 18, 2023, which was later transferred to Delhi.

“Despite repeated requests, DCP, Delhi Police, South West District, fails to register the FIR or to take necessary action, hence the complainant was compelled to approach this court,” the complaint claimed.

It alleged that during an enquiry, Singh went beyond the scope of the enquiry and humiliated him for being a member of scheduled caste, and that he also threatened Wankhede that he will ensure that the complainant loses his job, and the details of the enquiry were leaked before the media houses in furtherance of the same which had led to social boycott and humiliation of a scheduled caste family in the public and society.

The complaint also alleged that witnesses were tortured by Singh to give statements against Wankhede.

“Also Singh was maliciously writing to other agencies regarding Wankhede's Schedule Caste complaints in order to publicly humiliate him and his community,” it said.

Despite several complaints being given to police, no action has been taken against Singh in this case, it added.

