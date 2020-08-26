New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): JNU student Sharjeel Imam was remanded to four days police custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The Delhi police had sought five-day police custody of Sharjeel who was arrested in a case in connection with the violence in the North-East district of the national capital.

Imam was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat via video conferencing today. Meanwhile, the court also allowed Imam to have two legal interviews of 30 minutes each with his counsel during his period of custody.

Delhi Police was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad today.

On March 6, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under several sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) regarding a criminal conspiracy to cause communal riots in Delhi from February 23 to 26. On the same day, investigation of the case was transferred to the Special Cell.

On April 19, the investigating agency invoked Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case.

On August 13, a trial court granted more time to Delhi Police to probe the matter and extended the time for completing investigation till September 17.

The prosecution moved an application on August 10, under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA, for extension of time to conclude investigation for 30 days. It was allowed by a trial court on August 13, extending the time period by 30 days, till September 17.

Besides Imam, other accused in the case are Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur Rehman who are among others arrested in the case and they are currently undergoing judicial custody.

At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence took place in February this year in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing on Sharjeel Imam's plea, seeking to club all FIRs filed against him for his alleged offences of sedition and hate speech during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter for two weeks after Imam's counsel sought time to file additional documents in the case.

Earlier, the top court had sought response from Assam, Manipur, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh on Imam's plea.

In his plea, Imam has also sought transfer of all criminal cases against him to the national capital and probe by a single agency. (ANI)

