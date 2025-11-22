New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested four individuals linked to an international arms smuggling racket allegedly connected to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The team seized 5 Turkey-made pistols and 3 China-made pistols during the operation.

According to officials, the Crime Branch initially arrested two individuals who, during interrogation, revealed that they were supposed to supply arms to someone in Rohini. Based on this information, the team apprehended two receivers and recovered two pistols.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused, Mandeep, a history-sheeter from Punjab with multiple cases against him, was associated with the Sonu Khatri gang. Sonu had contacts with arms smugglers in Pakistan, and the weapons were being smuggled through drones. The drones, one recording video footage and the other dropping the arms, were wrapped in carbon polythene to avoid detection.

The gang was allegedly supplying arms to notorious gangsters like Gogi and Kapil Sangwan. The accused were smuggling weapons through a sophisticated method, using drones to transport the arms.

The Delhi Crime Branch is further investigating the matter.

In another incident, Delhi Police apprehended more than 700 cyber criminals in a massive crackdown carried out jointly by district police units and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. According to officials, the multi-district 48-hour operation, codenamed 'Cyber Hawk', targeted organised cyber fraud networks involved in cheating, phishing, fake customer care scams, investment frauds and digital payment thefts.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered suspicious and fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 1,000 crore, thus indicating a large-scale ecosystem of cybercriminals operating from multiple locations. (ANI)

