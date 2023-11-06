New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested two Indian nationals for smuggling gold bars worth over Rs 2 crore, said officials.

As per officials, the seized gold bars weighed 5,198 grams and were brought by two Indian nationals from Bangkok.

"On the basis of profiling, Delhi Customs at IGI Airport have seized gold bars weighing 5,198 gms valued at 2.81 crore brought by two Indian nationals from Bangkok. All two passengers were arrested under the Customs Act of 1962," said the customs officials.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

Earlier, the customs department at Delhi's IGI Airport arrested a foreign national for smuggling around 593 grammes of cocaine, said officials.

According to the officials, the person apprehended was from Ghana and had arrived from Addis Ababa.

The accused had ingested 48 capsules that contained 593 grammes of cocaine valued at Rs 8.30 crore, said the officials.

The recovered drug was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. (ANI)

