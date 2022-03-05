New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya inaugurated two swimming pools in a government school in Delhi. The students of Sarvodya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar, cheered and made two rounds of the pool during the inaugural event.

The Deputy CM said that it was the decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities to these schools. Therefore, we would like to make swimming pools in future too.

Sisodiya said that from April 1, the pool will be fully functional and open for all children from nearby schools.

"Children from all nearby areas can learn swimming here. They can also train professionally under coaches and thus represent at national and international level competitions." said the Minister.

The swimming pools have been closed for almost two years due to covid restrictions and this inauguration serves as an inspiration to many upcoming swimmers in the area. (ANI)

