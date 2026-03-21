New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, has filed a report pursuant to a direction of the Rouse Avenue court in the University Grant Commission (UGC) Regulations draft protest case, highlighting that an enquiry has been conducted in pursuance of the court direction.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal took the report on record.

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"The report categorically highlights the enquiry conducted in compliance with orders of this Court, and further two weeks are sought to conduct further investigation," ACJM Dalal noted in the order dated March 20.

In view of the report, the court adjourned the matter for three weeks and listed it for hearing on April 14.

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On March 7, Delhi Police had sought time for further investigation and a status report was also filed.

Earlier, on February 19, the Rouse Avenue court called for a report from the DCP over the violation of legal provisions and the filing of a charge sheet against 11 proposed accused without giving notice to the remaining 10 proposed accused to join the investigation.

This case pertains to a protest against the UGC Regulations Draft at Jantar Mantar in 2025. An FIR was lodged at Parliament Street Police Station in 2025.

A charge sheet has already been filed naming leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Akhilesh Yadav, A Raja, and Kanimojhi.

On February 19, ACJM Paras Dalal had noticed that 11 persons have been arraigned as accused in the chargesheet.

The police report shows that one accused, CVMP Ezhilarasan was issued notice to join the investigation under Section 35(3) of the BNSS via email dated April 7, 2025, the court had noted.

The Court further noted that the police report then submitted that the accused did not join the investigation. No further steps were taken by the Investigation Officer (IO) for joining the accused CVMP Ezhilarasan in the investigation of the present matter.

Regarding the remaining 10 accused persons, no notice was issued by the IO for joining the investigation in the present matter.

The court had observed that IO did not comply with the judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of Satyender Kumar Antil and was in violation of the standing order of the Delhi police of 2020.

The court had issued a direction that the SHO and the ACP shall thus file a report as to on what basis they have forwarded the present police report, after having satisfied themselves that the offence has been committed as alleged.

"Both the SHO and the ACP shall further file a report as to under what consideration they forwarded the present police report, after perusing that the notice to one accused was issued through email and no notice was issued to the remaining 10 accused persons to join the investigation," ACJM Paras Dalal had ordered.

The court had further directed that the SHO and the ACP shall report the rule/ guidelines/ Order under which a police report can be filed against accused persons without them having joined the investigation at all.

Both the SHO and the ACP were directed to get their reports forwarded by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, before filing the same before this Court.

The court had asked to bring the matter to the notice of the Commissioner of Delhi police.

"This Court is bound to bring the present Order to the notice of Commissioner of Police, Delhi to take note of the failure of the investigating officer in carrying out full and fair investigation in the present case and take necessary departmental action against them as mandated by law," the court had said.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall also take note of the casual forwarding of the police report by the concerned SHO as well as the ACP, the court had directed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)