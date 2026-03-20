WWE SmackDown returns to the Lenovo Centre in North Carolina tonight, Friday, 20 March 2026, as the Road to WrestleMania 42 intensifies. The episode features two high-stakes championship matches and the highly anticipated return of Randy Orton, who is set to explain his recent shocking betrayal of the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. WWE SmackDown Results, March 13: Randy Orton Betrays Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

Following the landmark 2025 global media rights deal, Netflix has become the primary destination for live WWE content in India. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show. While television broadcast details can vary, the digital transition has made mobile and smart TV viewing the most reliable method for local fans. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Major title matchups

The match card is headlined by the MFTs (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) defending their WWE Tag Team Titles against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Additionally, the legendary Bella Twins return to the ring to challenge Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. In a clash of the behemoths, Jacob Fatu will square off against Drew McIntyre, a rivalry that has been brewing over the past few weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).