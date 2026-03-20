New Delhi, March 20: The office of the United News of India (UNI) located in central Delhi witnessed commotion on Friday evening as police officials, accompanied by lawyers and women personnel, moved to enforce a Delhi High Court order restricting the use of the premises ahead of its proposed sealing over alleged violations, an eyewitness said. Visuals circulating on social media showed police personnel escorting UNI staff out of the premises, even as some employees sought clarification.

The news agency, which came under new management after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings last year, criticised the action in a post on social media. “The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country’s oldest news agencies, has raised concerns over press freedom,” the post said. Delhi POCSO Court Flags Inconsistencies in Police Reports, Seeks Top Cop’s Response.

Delhi Police , Civic Authorities Vacate UNI Office in Central Delhi

The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country’s oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom. 📌 Staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings. 📌… pic.twitter.com/dzaLObs49O — United News of India (@uniindianews) March 20, 2026

According to sources, aware of the developments, the police action to vacate the premises was based on a court direction in a matter related to alleged violation of the terms under which the new management was granted possession of the property located on Rafi Marg.

“The Delhi High Court upheld the cancellation of land allotment made in favour of UNI,” a source said. The court, while dismissing UNI’s petition, observed that the March 29, 2023 cancellation order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) was “fully justified and legally inevitable” in the facts of the case, the source added. Delhi: 2 Arrested in Separate Illegal LPG Refilling Rackets; Cylinders and Equipment Seized.

Some employees said they were not given adequate time to respond, while a police official said the management was aware of the court developments prior to the arrival of the eviction team. UNI, founded in 1959, has its headquarters in a multi-acre British-era bungalow on Rafi Marg in the national capital, near Patel Chowk Metro station.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of United News of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).