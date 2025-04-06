New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the occasion of 'Ram Navami'- the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Speaking with ANI, a devotee said he felt blessed after offering prayers at the temple.

Also Read | ‘Tears of a Child Victim Must Be Understood for Their True Worth’: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence of Man Who Kidnapped and Raped Minor Girl in Dahisar in 2012.

"I feel very blessed after offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. We celebrate the festival of Ram Navami with joy and happiness," he said.

Another devotee said, "I took the blessings of Gauri Shankar and I am feeling very good after offering prayers at the temple. "

Also Read | Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Boost for Deeptech Startups From INR 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds Scheme.

Morning Aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India, and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)