New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A female doctor at BSA Hospital in Rohini was allegedly assaulted by four to five female relatives of a patient, following the death of a newborn, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2 PM on Monday, June 9, when the doctor was heading from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBGY) Outpatient Department to Ward No. 12 for her duties.

According to police, she was intercepted in the corridor and physically assaulted by the women, who were attendants (relatives) of a patient named Soniya, a resident of Bakkarwala, who was admitted in Ward No. 11.

The accused reportedly pulled the doctor's hair and attempted to tear her clothes.

The doctor was later taken for treatment for injuries sustained during the attack, officials said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Soniya was admitted for delivery, and her newborn baby died on the morning of June 9. Enraged by the loss, the attendants allegedly attacked the doctor.

A case has been registered at North Rohini police station under sections 221, 132, 121(1), 126(2), 76, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Medical Services Personnel and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008.

All five accused women were caught after the incident. Later, they were released after furnishing bonds, the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

