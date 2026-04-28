India News | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Backs 'Satyagraha' Stance

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, amid his announcement of a boycott in the Delhi Excise Policy case proceedings.

Kejriwal was accompanied by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, and other party leaders.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Backs 'Satyagraha' Stance (Watch Video).

The development comes after the AAP convenor stated that he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court proceedings related to the excise policy case, alleging bias and conflict of interest.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said he respects the judiciary and the legal system, noting that he has received bail from courts in earlier matters.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further said he was compelled to undertake "satyagrah" under certain circumstances, which he has detailed in a letter addressed to Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

"It is a matter related to the court. We respect the courts and the legal system of our country because the judiciary acquitted us and also granted us bail. I am having to do this 'satyagrah' due to some circumstances which have emerged now. I have expressed these circumstances in my letter to the judge," he said.

Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also wrote to Justice Sharma, stating that he would not be represented by any lawyer in the matter and expressing a lack of faith in receiving justice.

"From my side as well, no lawyer will appear. The future of your children is in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji. In such a situation, I do not expect justice from you. I have no option left except Satyagraha," Sisodia said in his letter, according to party sources.

On Monday, Kejriwal had said he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the court of Justice Sharma, citing his decision to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha and reserving the right to approach the Supreme Court at an appropriate time.

In a video, Kejriwal said, "Following the path shown by Bapu, with the spirit of Satyagraha, I have now decided...that I will neither appear in person in the court of Justice Swarnkanta ji in this case, nor will any lawyer represent me. Whatever decision Justice Swarnkanta ji delivers, I am free to take all those legal steps when the time comes, such as challenging it in the Supreme Court, etc. I have also informed Justice Swarnkanta ji of this today by writing a letter"

"The first reason is that the government, with the ideology of the RSS, which put me in jail by making false allegations, the lady judge herself has admitted that she has frequently visited the stages of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation linked to that ideology. The Aam Aadmi Party and I are staunch opponents of that ideology. In such a situation, can I get justice before her?" he said.

"The second reason is Conflict of Interest. In the court, the central government's CBI is against me, and both children of Justice Swarnkanta ji work for the central government. Both her children are on the panel of lawyers for the central government. Opposing us in court is the Solicitor General, Shri Tushar Mehta ji. Tushar Mehta ji gives cases to both children. How many cases they will get, which cases they will get, this is decided by Tushar Mehta ji," he said. (ANI)

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